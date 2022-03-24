Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Tastefully-renovated 18th century Lake District farmhouse with magnificent interior on the market for £1.3m

This 18th century Lake District getaway is a dream countryside home.

By Jack Marshall
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 4:11 pm

On the market for £1.3m with H&H Land & Estates, this three-bed traditional farmhouse has been renovated to a stunning standard throughout, boasting a wonderful fitted kitchen, spacious reception rooms, large bedrooms, and assorted outhouses. Take a look around...

1. Stott Ghyll

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates

2. Stott Ghyll

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates

3. Stott Ghyll

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates

4. Stott Ghyll

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Photo: Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Lake District
