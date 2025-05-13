A PropCast weather report showing the areas where homes are most in demand has been produced by property experts at TheAdvisory .

It was created by calculating the number of ‘sold STC’ and ‘under offer’ properties as a percentage of the total homes for sale.

Each postcode is given a heat rating, with anything above 50 degrees meaning it is ‘very hot’ and an ‘extreme sellers market’.

The map also shows whether the heat rating for each area has gone up or down since last month.

The ‘hottest’ postcodes in the North West include one area where demand is soaring, with its heat rating having risen by 19 degrees in the last month.

Below are the 14 postcode areas in the north west of England with the highest heat rating according to the latest weather map for May 2025, listed in reverse order.

🏠 Whether you’re planning to move or just curious what your home is worth, Purplebricks offers free valuations and fixed-fee selling support from local experts.

👉 Request a valuation or browse current listings in your area.

Do you have a house hunting story or tips to share? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . CA3, Carlisle - 62 (+1) The CA3 postcode district in Carlisle has a house market heat rating of 62, up by one degree from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the joint 11th highest score of any postcode in the North West, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . L28, Liverpool - 62 (+19) The L28 postcode district on the outskirts of Liverpool, including Stockbridge Village, has a house market heat rating of 62, up by 19 degrees from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the joint 11th highest score of any postcode in the North West, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . BD5, Bradford - 62 (-) The BD5 postcode district in Bradford, encompassing the neighbourhoods of Canterbury, Holme Top and Little Horton, has a house market heat rating of 62, unchanged from last month, according to TheAdvisory's Propcast heat map for May 2025. That's the joint 11th highest score of any postcode in the North West, meaning homes there are among the most in demand and therefore easiest to sell of anywhere in the region. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales