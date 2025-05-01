The Greater Manchester neighbourhood offering buyers value for money

A CGI of the Chesham from Elan Homes at Garrett Hall Fields, where homes are competitively priced compared with Wilmslow and Eccles

LOOK north to Mosley Common is the advice being offered to homebuyers priced out of living in Wilmslow or Eccles.

Garrett Hall Fields is an Elan Homes development, taking shape around 10 miles from Manchester city centre. Featuring two to five-bedroom homes, it offers something for almost every buyer and budget.

For families in search of extra space, it offers a competitively priced alternative to some popular neighbourhoods in Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

For example, in Wilmslow, the average asking price is £738,318, rising to £1,303,191 when just looking at detached homes. Over in Eccles, the average asking price for a detached home is £736,263.

At Garrett Hall Fields, Elan has four/five-bedroom detached homes available from £589,995.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Location will always be a major factor for home buyers but increasingly we’re seeing people reassessing what’s important to them and expanding their search area. With well-regarded schools nearby, local restaurants, shops to stock up on essentials, plus opportunities to explore Bridgewater Park and easy access to both Manchester and Liverpool, Garrett Hall Fields ticks all the right boxes for many.

“Homes here offer excellent value for money compared to the likes of Wilmslow and Eccles. The house price data doesn’t reflect the size or the condition of properties being bought or sold, but the figures are likely to include some older properties in need of repairs and renovations likely to cost tens of thousands of pounds. Factor in that heating, lighting and hot water bills in a new home are likely to be 50% lower than in an older property and the savings soon mount up.”

Available as a four or five-bedroom home, the Chesham is a generously proportioned property offering 1,765 sq ft of well-planned living space.

There’s a dedicated dining room, with feature bay window, at the front; complemented by a separate lounge with French doors opening out to the rear garden. The combined kitchen, breakfast family room is destined to be the heart of the home and also offers easy access to the garden via bi-fold doors. A utility and cloakroom complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, two of the four-bedrooms have an en-suite meaning the family bathroom serves the other two. There’s also the option to create a fifth bedroom or study on the galleried landing.

The Chesham is available from £589,995 and includes an upgraded kitchen with granite worktops and flooring throughout.

For those looking for a larger property, there’s also a five-bedroom detached Lincoln style home, spanning 1,963 sq ft, available from £639,995.

Recognising that many potential purchasers are likely to have a house to sell, Elan is offering Easy Move. The homebuilder will work with independent estate agents to market the customer’s property and even pay the agent’s fees. Some purchasers could even find they’re able to part exchange their way to a new home, with Elan effectively acting as a cash buyer for their existing property.

A new phase of smaller properties has just been released for sale including apartments, with prices from £209,995.

Show homes at Garrett Hall Fields are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm.

For more information about the homes available see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/garrett-hall-fields.