Wigan and its surrounding area is home to a wide range of garden centres and nurseries which cater for all green-fingered needs.
Each of the following businesses have earned four or more stars out of five on Google.
In no particular order, these are the eight garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area with the highest ratings.
1. Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 317 reviews Photo: submit
2. Kiwi Nurseries- Arbour Lane, Standish
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews Photo: submit
3. Golden Days Garden Centre- Back Lane, Appley Bridge
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 1737 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Pimbo Garden Centre- Pimbo Lane, Up Holland
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1077 reviews Photo: submit
