Wigan and its surrounding area is home to a wide range of garden centres and nurseries which cater for all green-fingered needs.

Each of the following businesses have earned four or more stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the eight garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area with the highest ratings.

1 . Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 317 reviews Photo: submit Photo Sales

2 . Kiwi Nurseries- Arbour Lane, Standish Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Golden Days Garden Centre- Back Lane, Appley Bridge Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 1737 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst Photo Sales

4 . Pimbo Garden Centre- Pimbo Lane, Up Holland Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1077 reviews Photo: submit Photo Sales