These are the eight best-rated garden centres and nurseries you can visit in or around

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Jul 2025, 07:30 BST
With the nice weather, many budding gardeners will be making plans for doing up their outdoor spaces.

Wigan and its surrounding area is home to a wide range of garden centres and nurseries which cater for all green-fingered needs.

Each of the following businesses have earned four or more stars out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the eight garden centres and nurseries in and around the Wigan area with the highest ratings.

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 317 reviews

1. Bickershaw Hall Nurseries- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 from 317 reviews Photo: submit

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews

2. Kiwi Nurseries- Arbour Lane, Standish

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 175 reviews Photo: submit

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 1737 reviews

3. Golden Days Garden Centre- Back Lane, Appley Bridge

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 from 1737 reviews Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1077 reviews

4. Pimbo Garden Centre- Pimbo Lane, Up Holland

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 1077 reviews Photo: submit

