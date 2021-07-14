Tranquil four-bed Standish home with clean-cut interior and spacious rear garden on the market for £425,000
This arresting property sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 1:48 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £425,000 with Breakey & Co., this four-bed Standish home features a bright entrance hallway, a large lounge with fire, a home office, a fitted kitchen and dining room overlooking the rear garden, a master bedroom with en suite, and a beautifully-landscaped garden to the rear with a lawn and a patio area. Take a look around...
