Two-bed £90,000 Standish flat with bay window lounge, fitted kitchen, and private garden
This two-bed Standish flat is a potential bargain.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:17 pm
Monday, 24th May 2021, 4:18 pm
On the market for offers in excess of £90,000 (but sold subject to contract) with Regan & Hallworth, this property is a well-presented upper-floor apartment and features a sizeable main lounge with large feature bay window, a fitted kitchen, two good-sized double bedrooms, and an L-shaped rear private garden. Take a look around...
