Uniquely modern four-bed Standish home with gorgeous conservatory and family kitchen on the market for £350,000
Unique and modern, this Standish property is one of the area's finest.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 12:30 pm
On the market for £349,950 with Regan & Hallworth, this four-bed home features a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, a study, family lounge, large conservatory, garage and double driveway, en suites off two of the four bedrooms, and attractive rear gardens. Take a look around...
