Village charm meets modern day luxury: £1.5m Lancashire countryside mansion up for sale

On the market for £1.5m with Lune Valley Estates, this five-bed Carnforth property features electronic gates, a SONOS sound system, a floating fireplace in the open-plan living room, a modern kitchen with central island, a utility room, a home cinema, a library and office, a galleried landing, a master bedroom with en suite featuring an in-built entertainment system, and a sprawling private garden with lawns and greenhouse. Take a look around...