Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Whopping five-property, 12-bed Lake District holiday rental development on the market for £1.795m

This 12-bed property is a whopper.

By Jack Marshall, Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 4:39 pm

On the market for £1.795m with H&H Land & Estates, this Penrith home is a five-property holiday rental development on the borders of the Lake District. Set on a two-acre plot, each individual property is uniquely appealing in its own way. This one's a potential business dream. Take a look around...

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

Credit: H&H Land & Estates

