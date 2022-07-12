The report by Household Quotes ranked the borough seventh, with five per cent of landlord-related posts on Twitter being a complaint.

The company analysed thousands of geotagged tweets, using a complaint-detecting tool to uncover the areas where a tenant’s tweet was most likely to be angry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan was ranked seventh for the best landlords

Greater Manchester as a whole rated 37 out of 116, with 13.4 per cent of posts being a grievance.

The report said: “It’s a tough job, being a landlord. You lay your investment on the line to put a roof over someone’s head.

"Your property frames your tenants’ everyday lives, and the responsibility for bringing them comfort, security and joy weighs heavy around your neck.

"It is up for debate whether landlord antipathy is due to a few bad apples, low industry standards or ungrateful tenants.