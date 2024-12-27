Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan woman has launched an appeal to locate her pet skunk which went missing on the day of her father’s funeral.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skunk called Slug vanished from his enclosure in Higher Ince without triggering any CCTV.

While there were initial sightings, the last known one was on December 19 and it is feared he may have been captured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie is offering a reward for Slug’s safe return and seeks support for vet checks and care once he is found.

Slug the Skunk

Slug is chipped, and Jodie and her family are heartbroken, describing his loss as feeling like a missing child.

People in the area are urged to check outbuildings, gardens and under hedges.

Skunk may be wet and hungry and while he is friendly he may bite out of fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Gofundme page has been set up to help raise £300 for the reward.

Anyone who may spot Skunk is asked to contact Harvey’s Army on 07833 727975.

To donate to the Gofundme visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-a-reward-towards-slug