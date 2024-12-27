Wigan woman's appeal after pet skunk vanished while at dad's funeral
The skunk called Slug vanished from his enclosure in Higher Ince without triggering any CCTV.
While there were initial sightings, the last known one was on December 19 and it is feared he may have been captured.
Jodie is offering a reward for Slug’s safe return and seeks support for vet checks and care once he is found.
Slug is chipped, and Jodie and her family are heartbroken, describing his loss as feeling like a missing child.
People in the area are urged to check outbuildings, gardens and under hedges.
Skunk may be wet and hungry and while he is friendly he may bite out of fear.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help raise £300 for the reward.
Anyone who may spot Skunk is asked to contact Harvey’s Army on 07833 727975.
To donate to the Gofundme visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-a-reward-towards-slug
