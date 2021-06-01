Wonderful four-bed Standish property with self-contained annexe on the market for £400,000
A four-bed extended family home, this Standish home also features a self-contained annexe.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 2:42 pm
On the market (but sold subject to contract) for £400,000 with Alan Batt Estate Agents, this home boasts lawned gardens to the front and rear, a reception room with feature fireplace, a family dining room, fully-fitted kitchen, large conservatory with French doors leading to the rear garden, master bedroom with en suite, annexe, and garden with patio area. Take a look around...
