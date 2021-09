On the market for £415,000 with Regan & Hallworth, this three-storey, four-bed Wigan home features a sunny, south facing orientation, a sleek oak and glass staircase, a main lounge to the rear leading into the dining area, a recently-upgraded kitchen, a family bathroom with corner Jacuzzi bath, a sauna, gardens to all sides, and a large garage plus attached workshop. Take a look around...