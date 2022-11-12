The development in Worsley Mesnes has been named The Seasons, and will consist of two, three and four-bedroom homes, which will be available for sale and affordable rent, courtesy of national homebuilder Keepmoat and Jigsaw Homes Group.

The development will create new shops and green open spaces, and all the homes will include enhanced insulation as well as energy-efficient designs for a lifetime, to help keep energy bills as low as possible.

Keepmoat regional MD Gareth Roberts said: “We are extremely excited to have commenced construction at Worsley Mesnes and the delivery of much-needed new homes.

An artist's impression of part of the new Keepmoat estate

“We’re working closely with Wigan Council to redevelop the area to provide an opportunity for the region’s growth.

"The new homes at The Seasons have been designed to create a great place for people to live and work, for both local residents as well as those new to the area.

“As part of our efforts to aid residents in the lowering of their energy bills, all new homes will feature dual control heating to regulate the temperature both upstairs and downstairs, and properties will be available to purchase with advanced energy saving features, including innovative energy-efficient boilers, the highest standard of insulation and high-performance double-glazing windows.”

Dignitaries at the sod-cutting ceremony

Coun Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing, said: “It was great to be on site for the ‘first spade in the ground’ on this exciting redevelopment.

“These works in Worsley Mesnes will reinvigorate the area by building on currently derelict land, building much needed new homes in our borough including affordable homes, and improving the services to the community which will hopefully thrive with new shops and green spaces.

“We are extremely pleased that Keepmoat are committed to include the local community during these projects, and it will be great to see young people from local schools and colleges, and local community groups benefiting from opportunities on this site.”

Maria Runaghan, assistant director of development at Jigsaw Homes, said: "By working in partnership with Keepmoat and Wigan Council, we can deliver much-needed affordable housing to Wigan.

“Not only will these homes be energy efficient and cheaper for our residents to run but they will also help us to drive regeneration in the surrounding area.”

To mark the occasion Keepmoat welcomed Coun Gambles, who was joined by local Couns Lynn Holland and David Hurst. Wigan Council team members that have worked on the project, include Charlotte Cordingley, director of housing, property and corporate assets, Phil Haslam, strategic asset manager, as well as Angela Durkin and Peter Collins from the new homes and regeneration department.

Also attending the sod-cutting ceremony were Jigsaw Homes representatives Joanne Bonnington, Maria Runaghan and Paul Barnish, Mike Hornsby and Luca Winterton from Markhams Ltd, and Mike Moss and Harry Moss from Thistlewood Properties.

Keepmoat has made a commitment to benefit and add value to Worsley Mesnes, including working with local schools, charities and community groups.

Local contractors and subcontractors from Wigan and Greater Manchester have been appointed to work there, helping support employability in the area.

Keepmoat is also planning to run work experience programmes and apprenticeships to upskill the next generation of construction workers.

It was appointed as the preferred development partner back in June 2020 to regenerate the area by Wigan Council.

