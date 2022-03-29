Located in Standish, the house is priced at £385,000 on Purple Bricks.

On the outside, the house looks like any other, with just a blush pink door.

However, once you step inside, you’ll feel like you have entered an alternative Barbie universe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exterior

Various shades of pink and rose embellish each bedroom as well as throughout the open-plan kitchen-dine, living room and office.

The pretty pink theme continues with each piece of furniture, with rooms filled with pink couches, chairs and even a pink pool table.

The property also contains rose gold metal work all through the house.

The Living Room

While the colour scheme is the most striking feature, the property has various advantageous features.

The first floor contains four spacious double bedrooms with an en-suite attached to the master, as well as of course a pink family bathroom.

The ground floor has underfloor heating in all tiled areas and a spacious living room coupled with a modern fireplace.

French doors in the kitchen lead out into the low-maintenance back garden with a gazebo perfect for hosting summer parties that Barbie herself would love to attend.

One of four bedrooms

Unfortunately, there is no Malibu-style pool most likely due to British weather, but the property is home to everything else the social doll’s heart would desire.

Ideal for fun evenings at home with Ken or hosting gatherings, the property includes a detached garage which has been converted to a bar.

The lucky homeowner will also have access to off-road parking and CCTV.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here