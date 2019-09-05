How much could you earn for cleaning your house? A new online tool could tell you

Dusting, vacuuming, polishing: sometimes it seems as if housework is a never-ending task, one we do without thanks - or payment.

Well now you can work out exactly how much your hard work is worth, and in Blackpool it turns out that it's around £1,200 a year.

A new online tool allows users to uncover how much they would be paid for the time spent cleaning their own homes, based on the amount they clean and the average wage of a cleaner in their area.

The tool breaks down the possible salary by week, month and year, and includes further information, such as how long the average person spends cleaning annually, and how much the average person spends on cleaning supplies.

The calculator was created in conjunction with a survey of more than 2,100 British homeowners, which found the average Briton spends three hours a week cleaning. From this, the team took the average hourly cleaning salary in Blackpool to work out that residents could earn £1,206.72 a year if they were paid to clean their own home.

In Preston, it's slightly less, at £1,164.96, while in Wigan the sum reaches just over £1,800 a year.

Just over a quarter (28 per cent) of respondents in the survey revealed that they were stay at home parents, and of these, four in five (81 per cent) feel under-appreciated for the work they do at home with a further one in five (19 per cent) feeling that they should be paid for it.

The team at premier windows furnishing company www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk created the tool to give an idea of how much Britons could earn if they were paid to clean their home.

The ‘Cleaning Salary’ calculator (https://www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk/resources/cleaning-salary-calculator/) asks users to choose from 100 locations from within the UK, and input how many hours they spend cleaning per week.

Using the average amount that a cleaner earns per hour in their area, the tool then calculates how much they would earn weekly, monthly and annually, if they were paid

For example, users from Gloucester that spend two hours a week cleaning can earn up to £800.64 per year, whilst those in London can earn £980.72.

The areas that would stand to earn the most from cleaning are London and Cambridge, where the average hourly salary is £9.53 and £8.85.

Richard Petrie, marketing director for www.thomas-sanderson.co.uk, commented: “Cleaners do an absolutely amazing job in homes across the country, but many of us are unable to hire one. We therefore thought it would be interesting to look at how much Britons would earn if they were paid to clean their own homes, and how this would vary from region to region.”