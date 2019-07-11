How to build the ultimate indoor den for your kids this summer

Imaginative play is set to be at an all-time high this summer according to a recent survey that has revealed 88% of parents reminisce about their own school holidays or rainy days building dens at home, with a further 84% looking back on these memories fondly.

The survey commissioned by sofa and carpet specialist, ScS, has also revealed that nearly a third (30%) of Brits admit to finding it difficult to keep children entertained during the long school summer holiday, with nearly half (45%) of Brits confessing to relying on the TV, or a tablet (28%), to keep kids occupied.

The perfect indoor den

Nearly two thirds (62%) of adults surveyed stated that children – be it their own, nieces or nephews, or family friends’ kids – enjoy building indoor dens, with two fifths (41%) saying it brings the family together and 64% saying it helps spark children’s imagination.

Furthermore, over half of the adults surveyed said they enjoy the added bonus of indoor den building being free, which is no surprise with over 60% admitting they spend a lot more money during the summer holidays to keep the kids entertained, it seems indoor den building may be a great throwback activity to bring families together and save some money.

Lauren Old, Communications Executive at ScS, said: “I’m sure all of us remember building a den as a child, using the sofa as the foundation and stealing the bedroom cushions, duvets and blankets, to make it the ultimate place to play with friends and families. Kids today have so many options to keep them entertained when it comes to technology, which deters them from being creative and using their imagination - let alone spending quality time with loved ones.

“This is exactly why we’ve created a step-by-step guide on how to create the ultimate indoor den, and we hope children across the nation enjoy building their very own this long summer holiday.”