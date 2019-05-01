Williams of Wallgate in Wigan, October 1970

IN PICTURES: Wigan and Wiganers through the decades

We've delved into our archives once more to bring you some cracking pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades.


Have a flick through the pictures and see if they stir any memories ...

Scholes redevelopment in 1968
The White Horse on Standishgate in 1969
Market Street in Wigan in the 1950s
The one and only Daley Thompson hands over the baton in a relay race representing his club Essex Beagles at Robin Park in July 1986
