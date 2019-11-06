Judges recognise Wigan Borough’s blooming marvellous floral displays

It’s been a record-breaking year for green-fingered volunteers across Wigan Borough after they left the regional In Bloom awards with plenty of adulation.

In total, 30 entrants bagged 39 awards after judges lauded a host of green spaces.

The overall Wigan Borough in Bloom submission won the Silver Gilt award and scooped Best in Category for Large City in the North West in Bloom awards last week.

The borough’s parks were recognised too by judges with Jubilee Park and Shevington Memorial Parks both awarded Gold and a National Distinction for Parks, while Pennington Hall Park received the Silver Gilt and the RHS Parks and Green Spaces Award.

Local In Bloom groups had their own success with the Friends of Orrell Railway Station a standout entrant in their first year of participation after receiving the Level 5 Outstanding award and also the Best Railway Station.

Meanwhile, despite facing incredibly tough competition from the likes of the Trafford Centre, Haigh Woodland Park managed to pick up the Silver Gilt in the Large Tourist Attraction category.

Councillor Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s executive member for communities, said: “I want to thank all the volunteers for the tireless work they have put in again this year to make sure our borough remains such an attractive place to live.

“We are extremely fortunate to have so many excellent volunteers who take pride in the appearance of our green spaces.

“These groups are crucial to having neighbourhoods of which we can be proud and help make our borough such an attractive place to live.

“The In Bloom success also sums up exactly what the aims of The Deal are – with residents taking pride and responsibility for their local area and volunteering to make their communities great places to live.”

If you are interested in joining an In Bloom group, people can sign up at www.wigan.gov.uk/volunteering or contact the borough’s in bloom coordinator on 01942 486578.

Full list of this year’s winners:

Ambergate, Atherton: Level 5 – Outstanding Community Housing Award

Amberswood Community Allotments: Level 3 - Advancing

Appley Bridge in Bloom: Level 4 - Thriving

Borsdane Friends Group: Level 4 - Thriving

Cansfield Estate, Ashton-in-Makerfield: Level 4 - Thriving

Collier's Corner: Level 5 - Outstanding

Edible Appley Bridge: Level 4 - Thriving

Ellen Higginbottom Memorial Garden: Level 4 - Thriving

Friends of Amberswood: Level 4 – Thriving Environment and Conservation Award

Friends of Ashton Community Garden: Level 5 – Outstanding Special award for gaining level 5 over 5 consecutive years

Friends of Astley Street Park, Astley: Level 3 - Advancing

Friends of Hindley Station: Level 5 - Outstanding

Golborne Community Wetland: Level 2 - Improving

Haigh Woodland Park: Silver Gilt Award - Large Tourist Attraction

Hindley Community Allotment and Garden Society: Level 5 - Outstanding

Hindley Green in Bloom: Level 3 - Advancing

Ingleside, Tyldesley: Level 4 - Thriving

Lancashire Mining Museum: Level 4 – Thriving Highly Commended Award

Leigh Neighbours Project: Level 3 - Advancing

Millbrook Primary School, Shevington: Level 3 - Advancing

Orrell Train Station: Level 5 – Outstanding/Best Railway Station

Shevington Parish Council Memorial Park: Gold Award - ParkNational Distinction for Parks

St Philips C of E Primary School, Atherton: The Environmental Award for Schools 2019

Wigan & Leigh College: Level 4 - Thriving

Wigan & Leigh Hospice: Level 5 - Outstanding

Wigan Borough in Bloom: Silver Gilt Award - Large City Category Winner - Large City

Wigan Council Jubilee Park: Gold Award – Park National Distinction for Parks

Wigan Council Mesnes Park: Level 4 - Thriving

Wigan Council Pennington Hall Park: Silver Gilt Award – Park RHS Parks and Green Spaces Award

Woodcock House, Scholes: Level 3 - Advancing