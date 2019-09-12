Meghan fashion label

Meghan's Smart Set fashion collection unveiled

The full range of the Duchess of Sussex's new Smart Set capsule collection has been unveiled.

Meghan's high street range of four pieces of clothing and one accessory, created by Jigsaw, John Lewis & Partners, Marks & Spencer and her designer friend Misha Nonoo, in aid of the charity Smart Works, are available to buy from Thursday.

Sizes range from 6-24 and the collection will be available for at least two weeks
Sizes range from 6-24 and the collection will be available for at least two weeks
pa
Buy a Photo
The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs 19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.

2. The crepe dress - 19.50

The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs 19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.
other
Buy a Photo
The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs 19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.

3. The crepe dress - 19.50

The Smart Set Crepe Shift Dress, which costs 19.50 from Marks & Spencer, is available in vibrant blue and classic black, and in regular and petite sizes.
other
Buy a Photo
Described as "a staple in your autumn wardrobe" and "a perfect choice all year round too", the dress is "cut from crepe that handily doesn't require ironing, the shift shape flatters your figure with its clean and simple lines".

4. The crepe dress - 19.50

Described as "a staple in your autumn wardrobe" and "a perfect choice all year round too", the dress is "cut from crepe that handily doesn't require ironing, the shift shape flatters your figure with its clean and simple lines".
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5