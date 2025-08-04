7-Year-Old Fundraising Star Tianna Garvin Completes 5-Mile Swim for The Brick

At just 7 years old, Tianna Garvin has become one of The Brick’s youngest and most inspiring fundraisers — completing a 5-mile swim challenge to raise money for people in crisis across Wigan and Leigh.

Swimming the equivalent of 320 lengths, Tianna completed her challenge well ahead of her July 31st goal, finishing on July 17th at Ashton Leisure Centre, where she trained with dedication and determination over several weeks.

To recognise her incredible achievement, Tianna was presented with a special fundraising certificate at The Brick, celebrating not only her physical accomplishment but also her generosity and community spirit.

Tianna said: “Thank you to everyone who donated money for me to swim I'm very happy that it will help people with no house, like I have."

Tianna and Mum Amanda at The Brick

With the support of family, friends, and the local community, Tianna has already raised over £1000 — far surpassing her original target. Her mum, Amanda Garvin, shared her gratitude: “A massive thank you to every single person who has donated to Tianna on her fundraising and shared her page for us, and I want to thank her Nana and Grandad and my best friend Vanessa for coming along to watch her and support her. Tianna’s had such lovely support from her gymnastics cheerleading karate club and school and not forgetting Ashton leisure centre, the staff there were incredible especially Carley. Thank you all so much, from a very proud mummy."

The Brick, which provides crucial support to people facing homelessness, poverty, or crisis in Wigan and Leigh, was delighted to celebrate Tianna’s efforts in person.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, said: “Tianna’s achievement is nothing short of inspirational. At just seven years old, she’s shown so much heart, determination, and compassion. It’s fundraisers like Tianna who show us the future of our community is in great hands. We were honoured to present her with this certificate as a small token of our immense appreciation.”

Donations can still be made via her JustGiving page:

To learn more visit www.thebrick.org.uk or contact Jane Webb: [email protected]