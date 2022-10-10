News you can trust since 1853
Energy bills discount scheme: This is when it will be paid, how much it is, and how households in Wigan will receive the payments

All households in Wigan with a domestic electricity connection are eligible for a £400 non-repayable discount to help with their energy bills this winter.

By Jon Peake
21 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2022, 10:14am

Here’s everything you need to know about the discount …

Do I have to apply for the energy bills discount?

No. The discount is automatic. If you get a message asking for your bank details it could be from a scammer. You can report messages you think are suspicious here.

People in Wigan will get £400 off their energy bills this winter

How will I get the money?

If you pay by direct debit, the discount will be automatically applied to your monthly household electricity bill for 6 months starting in October 2022.

It will either come in the form of a reduction to your monthly direct debit amount or a refund to your bank account following the monthly direct debit collection.

How much will come off my bills each month?

You’ll get £66 off your bills in October and November and £67 off your bills in December, January, February and March.

What if I have a traditional prepayment meter?

You will be sent vouchers via text, email or post for the discount that you will need to redeem at a top-up point.

Your supplier will tell you where to redeem them, for example at a Post Office branch or a PayPoint shop.

Payzone outlets are unable to accept the vouchers.

What if I have a smart prepayment meter?

The discount will be credited directly to your smart prepayment meter in the first week of each month.

What happens if I pay by debit or credit card?

Your discount will be automatically applied as a credit to your account in the first week of each month. The credit will appear as it would if you had made a payment.

Is there any other financial help I could get?

For more information, including other help you could get, visit gov.uk

