Energy bills discount scheme: This is when it will be paid, how much it is, and how households in Wigan will receive the payments
All households in Wigan with a domestic electricity connection are eligible for a £400 non-repayable discount to help with their energy bills this winter.
Here’s everything you need to know about the discount …
Do I have to apply for the energy bills discount?
No. The discount is automatic. If you get a message asking for your bank details it could be from a scammer. You can report messages you think are suspicious here.
How will I get the money?
If you pay by direct debit, the discount will be automatically applied to your monthly household electricity bill for 6 months starting in October 2022.
It will either come in the form of a reduction to your monthly direct debit amount or a refund to your bank account following the monthly direct debit collection.
How much will come off my bills each month?
You’ll get £66 off your bills in October and November and £67 off your bills in December, January, February and March.
What if I have a traditional prepayment meter?
You will be sent vouchers via text, email or post for the discount that you will need to redeem at a top-up point.
Your supplier will tell you where to redeem them, for example at a Post Office branch or a PayPoint shop.
Payzone outlets are unable to accept the vouchers.
What if I have a smart prepayment meter?
The discount will be credited directly to your smart prepayment meter in the first week of each month.
What happens if I pay by debit or credit card?
Your discount will be automatically applied as a credit to your account in the first week of each month. The credit will appear as it would if you had made a payment.
Is there any other financial help I could get?
For more information, including other help you could get, visit gov.uk