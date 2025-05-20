Financial Matters with Jane Dennis: Will you be affected by Making Tax Digital for Income Tax?

The UK tax landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation.

Starting 6 April 2026, sole traders and landlords with annual gross income exceeding £50,000 will be required to comply with Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax . This initiative aims to modernise the tax system, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

MTD for Income Tax is a government-led programme designed to digitise the tax reporting process. Instead of the traditional annual Self-Assessment, affected individuals will need to:

Maintain digital records of income and expenses.

Use MTD-compatible software to submit quarterly updates to HMRC.

Provide a final declaration at the end of the tax year.

Making Tax Digital

This approach aims to reduce errors, streamline tax submissions, and provide taxpayers with a clearer picture of their financial obligations throughout the year.

Who Will Be Affected?

From April 2026, the MTD requirements will apply to individuals:

Registered for Self-Assessment.

Earning over £50,000 annually from self-employment or property income.

With income sources established before 6 April 2025.

Jane Dennis

The scope will expand in subsequent years:

April 2027: Individuals earning over £30,000.

April 2028: Threshold expected to lower to £20,000.

Transitioning to a digital system offers several advantages:

Efficiency: Quarterly updates distribute the workload, reducing the year-end rush.

Accuracy: Digital records minimise errors common in manual entries.

Transparency: Regular updates provide real-time insights into tax liabilities.

Time-Saving: Automated processes free up time for core business activities.

Preparing for the Change

With a year to go, it’s advisable to start preparing:

Assess Your Income: Determine if your income exceeds the £50,000 threshold.

Choose Compatible Software: Select MTD-compliant software that suits your needs.

Digitise Records: Begin maintaining digital records to familiarise yourself with the process.

Join the Pilot Programme: HMRC encourages early adoption through its testing programme, offering support and guidance.

Implications of Non-Compliance

Failure to comply with MTD requirements can result in penalties. From April 2025, late submission penalties for Self-Assessment and VAT returns will increase, with fines potentially reaching up to 10% of the tax owed.

Conclusion

The move towards Making Tax Digital represents a significant shift in the UK’s tax administration. By embracing digital tools and processes, taxpayers can benefit from increased efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. With the April 2026 deadline approaching, early preparation is key to a smooth transition.