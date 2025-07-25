Hospices across Greater Manchester set to receive huge portions of Labour’s £75m boost to transform end-of-life care

30 hospices across the North West will benefit from Labour’s £75m boost to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable and dignified surroundings. Here is the full list and allocated funds for the North West.

Hospices across the North West are to receive £9.2m of government funding to improvement end-of-life care, Labour has announced.

These include, Bolton Hospice, Bury Hospice, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham and Francis House Children’s Hospice in Manchester, among others.

Oldham MP, Debbie Abrahams says: “For too long, there have been stark inequalities in access to palliative care. This investment is a vital step towards addressing those gaps and ensuring, regardless of background or postcode, better access to the support they need at the end of their lives.”

After advocating hard on behalf of the region’s hospices, a number of Greater Manchester Labour MPs have today welcomed the announcement that families will see further improvements in end-of-life care as the Labour government releases £75 million for hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms and communal lounges.

Bury North Labour MP, James Frith said: "I very much welcome this significant government investment into our hospices, and I’m particularly pleased that Bury Hospice will benefit from this vital support.

“Over many years, I have seen firsthand the compassion, dignity, and specialist care the hospice provides to local families, and I know how much this funding is needed.

“I’ve campaigned tirelessly to secure long-term investment in this essential service. I am pleased that under Labour, our hospices are getting the cash injection they have been so desperate for.

“This funding will help ensure that Bury Hospice can continue delivering the outstanding end‑of‑life care our community relies on.”

Bury Hospice will receive £185,022 which Mr Frith says: “will make a real difference for hospices in our community that do such an important job supporting local families.”

Rochdale MP, Paul Waugh added: “Like many families in Rochdale, my own family have had a loved one who was cared for by our brilliant Springhill Hospice.

“Sam Wells, Lesley Mort and their excellent staff and volunteers are a key part of what makes our town so special, so it's a great news that we as a government are giving this £335,000 to boost their finances."

Springhill Hospice in Rochdale will receive £335,915 of the government funding.

Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham said: “I’m delighted that the Labour Government’s £75 million investment in hospice care will benefit local hospice, Dr Kershaw’s, who will receive £277,090. This funding will help improve vital facilities and ensure more people in our community can access high-quality, compassionate care at the end of life.

"For too long, there have been stark inequalities in access to palliative care. This investment is a vital step towards addressing those gaps and ensuring, regardless of background or postcode, better access to the support they need at the end of their lives.”

In addition, Bolton MP Phil Brickell said: “Hospices across the North West, including Bolton Hospice provide invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. It’s heartening that 9.2m is being allocated by the government for hospices across the North West, including £321,556 for Bolton Hospice. This will make a real difference.

“Hospices across our communities are always in need of funding. In 2023, I climbed Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Bolton Hospice and I regularly pop into our local hospice shops to offer support to local volunteers and to drop off goods. Whilst hospices operate outside of the NHS, it’s important that we support them wherever we can.”

More than 170 hospices across England, including 30 in the North West will receive a share of the funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.

Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

Full list of North West hospices to receive funding boost:

Hospice Names | Service | Region | Region-detail | Value

Bolton Hospice (Bolton) Adults England North West £321,556

Bury Hospice (Bury) Adults England North West £185,022

Claire House Children’s Hospice (BEBINGTON) Children England North West £513,514

Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley) Children England North West £345,812

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice (Oldham) Adults England North West £277,090

East Cheshire Hospice (Macclesfield) Adults England North West £388,471

East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn) Adults England North West £256,539

Eden Valley Hospice (Carlisle) Both England North West £276,661

Francis House Children’s Hospice (MANCHESTER) Children England North West £456,213

Halton Haven Hospice (Runcorn) Adults England North West £166,182

Hospice at Home West Cumbria (WORKINGTON) Adults England North West £101,692

Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland (DALSTON) Adults England North West £93,861

Hospice of the Good Shepherd (Chester) Adults England North West £243,555

Pendleside Hospice (Burnley) Adults England North West £285,768

Queenscourt Hospice (SOUTHPORT) Adults England North West £411,471

Rossendale Hospice (Rawtenstall) Adults England North West £75,687

Springhill Hospice (Rochdale) Adults England North West £335,915

St Ann’s Hospice (CHEADLE) Adults England North West £677,719

St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire (Lostock Hall, Preston) Adults England North West £500,160

St John’s Hospice, Lancaster (Lancaster) Adults England North West £379,872

St Joseph’s Hospice Association (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £200,161

St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice (Winsford) Adults England North West £252,533

St Mary’s Hospice (Ulverston) Adults England North West £258,538

St Rocco’s Hospice (Warrington) Adults England North West £265,263

Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services (Blackpool) Both England North West £615,213

Wigan and Leigh Hospice (Wigan) Adults England North West £369,258

Willow Wood Hospice (Ashton-underLyne) Adults England North West £181,350

Willowbrook Hospice (Prescot) Adults England North West £299,610

Wirral Hospice St John’s (Wirral) Adults England North West £393,841

Woodlands Hospice (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £59,820

