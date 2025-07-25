Hospices across Greater Manchester set to receive huge portions of Labour’s £75m boost to transform end-of-life care
Hospices across the North West are to receive £9.2m of government funding to improvement end-of-life care, Labour has announced.
These include, Bolton Hospice, Bury Hospice, Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Oldham and Francis House Children’s Hospice in Manchester, among others.
Oldham MP, Debbie Abrahams says: “For too long, there have been stark inequalities in access to palliative care. This investment is a vital step towards addressing those gaps and ensuring, regardless of background or postcode, better access to the support they need at the end of their lives.”
After advocating hard on behalf of the region’s hospices, a number of Greater Manchester Labour MPs have today welcomed the announcement that families will see further improvements in end-of-life care as the Labour government releases £75 million for hospices to deliver major upgrades and enhancements to facilities including separate family rooms and communal lounges.
Bury North Labour MP, James Frith said: "I very much welcome this significant government investment into our hospices, and I’m particularly pleased that Bury Hospice will benefit from this vital support.
“Over many years, I have seen firsthand the compassion, dignity, and specialist care the hospice provides to local families, and I know how much this funding is needed.
“I’ve campaigned tirelessly to secure long-term investment in this essential service. I am pleased that under Labour, our hospices are getting the cash injection they have been so desperate for.
“This funding will help ensure that Bury Hospice can continue delivering the outstanding end‑of‑life care our community relies on.”
Bury Hospice will receive £185,022 which Mr Frith says: “will make a real difference for hospices in our community that do such an important job supporting local families.”
Rochdale MP, Paul Waugh added: “Like many families in Rochdale, my own family have had a loved one who was cared for by our brilliant Springhill Hospice.
“Sam Wells, Lesley Mort and their excellent staff and volunteers are a key part of what makes our town so special, so it's a great news that we as a government are giving this £335,000 to boost their finances."
Springhill Hospice in Rochdale will receive £335,915 of the government funding.
Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham said: “I’m delighted that the Labour Government’s £75 million investment in hospice care will benefit local hospice, Dr Kershaw’s, who will receive £277,090. This funding will help improve vital facilities and ensure more people in our community can access high-quality, compassionate care at the end of life.
In addition, Bolton MP Phil Brickell said: “Hospices across the North West, including Bolton Hospice provide invaluable support in our community for people with life-limiting conditions and their loved ones. It’s heartening that 9.2m is being allocated by the government for hospices across the North West, including £321,556 for Bolton Hospice. This will make a real difference.
“Hospices across our communities are always in need of funding. In 2023, I climbed Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Bolton Hospice and I regularly pop into our local hospice shops to offer support to local volunteers and to drop off goods. Whilst hospices operate outside of the NHS, it’s important that we support them wherever we can.”
More than 170 hospices across England, including 30 in the North West will receive a share of the funding – the largest cash injection ever – to ensure patients receive the highest quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings with upgrades including specially adapted beds, rooms, and technology.
Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.
“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.
“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.
“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”
Full list of North West hospices to receive funding boost:
Hospice Names | Service | Region | Region-detail | Value
- Bolton Hospice (Bolton) Adults England North West £321,556
- Bury Hospice (Bury) Adults England North West £185,022
- Claire House Children’s Hospice (BEBINGTON) Children England North West £513,514
- Derian House Children’s Hospice (Chorley) Children England North West £345,812
- Dr Kershaw’s Hospice (Oldham) Adults England North West £277,090
- East Cheshire Hospice (Macclesfield) Adults England North West £388,471
- East Lancashire Hospice (Blackburn) Adults England North West £256,539
- Eden Valley Hospice (Carlisle) Both England North West £276,661
- Francis House Children’s Hospice (MANCHESTER) Children England North West £456,213
- Halton Haven Hospice (Runcorn) Adults England North West £166,182
- Hospice at Home West Cumbria (WORKINGTON) Adults England North West £101,692
- Hospice at Home, Carlisle and North Lakeland (DALSTON) Adults England North West £93,861
- Hospice of the Good Shepherd (Chester) Adults England North West £243,555
- Pendleside Hospice (Burnley) Adults England North West £285,768
- Queenscourt Hospice (SOUTHPORT) Adults England North West £411,471
- Rossendale Hospice (Rawtenstall) Adults England North West £75,687
- Springhill Hospice (Rochdale) Adults England North West £335,915
- St Ann’s Hospice (CHEADLE) Adults England North West £677,719
- St Catherine’s Hospice, Lancashire (Lostock Hall, Preston) Adults England North West £500,160
- St John’s Hospice, Lancaster (Lancaster) Adults England North West £379,872
- St Joseph’s Hospice Association (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £200,161
- St Luke’s Cheshire Hospice (Winsford) Adults England North West £252,533
- St Mary’s Hospice (Ulverston) Adults England North West £258,538
- St Rocco’s Hospice (Warrington) Adults England North West £265,263
- Trinity Hospice and Palliative Care Services (Blackpool) Both England North West £615,213
- Wigan and Leigh Hospice (Wigan) Adults England North West £369,258
- Willow Wood Hospice (Ashton-underLyne) Adults England North West £181,350
- Willowbrook Hospice (Prescot) Adults England North West £299,610
- Wirral Hospice St John’s (Wirral) Adults England North West £393,841
- Woodlands Hospice (LIVERPOOL) Adults England North West £59,820
