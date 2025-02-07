How much council tax will go up in Wigan?

By Nick Jackson
Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan’s final budget for 2025/26 has yet to be finalised but all the indications are that there will be a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax for residents.

Unlike some other authorities in Greater Manchester, there will be no extra charge for green bin collections.

However, there will be 2.7 per cent increase in rent for tenants in social housing and garages from April 1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report to the council announcing the increase said: “There were no viable alternative options to be considered, as not setting the maximum level would threaten the viability of the housing revenue account, resulting in the potential inability to meet our statutory obligations.”

Final decisions on council tax have yet to be made at Wigan Town Hallplaceholder image
Final decisions on council tax have yet to be made at Wigan Town Hall

It was also reported that "where appropriate” service charge increases would be limited to 2.7 per cent. However, properties with a concierge “would be looked at separately.”

Senior councillors have been reluctant to specify details of the final budget ahead the next full council meeting on March 5.

Last year, the authority imposed a 4.99 per cent council tax rise, but there were cuts or job losses as a result even though it made £10m of savings through “efficiencies”.

Related topics:WiganGreater Manchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice