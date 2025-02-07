Wigan’s final budget for 2025/26 has yet to be finalised but all the indications are that there will be a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax for residents.

Unlike some other authorities in Greater Manchester, there will be no extra charge for green bin collections.

However, there will be 2.7 per cent increase in rent for tenants in social housing and garages from April 1.

A report to the council announcing the increase said: “There were no viable alternative options to be considered, as not setting the maximum level would threaten the viability of the housing revenue account, resulting in the potential inability to meet our statutory obligations.”

It was also reported that "where appropriate” service charge increases would be limited to 2.7 per cent. However, properties with a concierge “would be looked at separately.”

Senior councillors have been reluctant to specify details of the final budget ahead the next full council meeting on March 5.

Last year, the authority imposed a 4.99 per cent council tax rise, but there were cuts or job losses as a result even though it made £10m of savings through “efficiencies”.