Local Seven-Year-Old Swims 5 Miles to Help Homeless in Wigan

A remarkable local girl, Tianna Garvin aged 7, is making a significant difference in her community by undertaking a sponsored swim of five miles throughout July. Tianna is raising money for The Brick, a Wigan-based charity that supports people experiencing homelessness and hardship.

Tianna has always shown immense empathy for those less fortunate. Her mother, Amanda Garvin, shares, "Tianna is always upset and really affected when she sees homeless people while out and about and has cried before as she wants to help them. She even uses her own pocket money and asks to go into shops to get them food and drinks and items for their dogs. She will ask them questions and talk to them when she gives them the things she bought and chat to them for ages and they all comment on how kind and chatty she is."

Inspired by her desire to help, Tianna decided to take on this swimming challenge. In her own words, "Mummy, I want to do a sponsored swim to help get some money for people with no house so they can buy a house and are happy again." She recently had her bedroom decorated for her birthday and reflected, "Mummy, I think the people I'm raising money for would be happy if they had a room like me."

Despite a busy schedule of cheerleading, gymnastics, swimming, and karate, Tianna is dedicating her time throughout July to this incredible fundraising effort. "She has a heart of gold and is always happy to help, loves to chat and will try absolutely anything," added her mum, Amanda.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, commented, "We are incredibly moved and inspired by Tianna's dedication and compassion. It's truly heartwarming to see someone so young take such initiative to help those in need in our community. Tianna embodies the spirit of generosity, and her efforts will make a real difference to the lives of the people we support at The Brick. We are so grateful for her amazing commitment."

Members of the public can support Tianna and The Brick by donating here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/amanda-garvin-2

You can find out about The Brick at www.thebrick.org.uk