One in nine households in Wigan is estimated to be in fuel poverty, worrying new figures suggest.

The statistics were published as Sir Keir Starmer again defended the Government's controversial decision to axe winter fuel payments, while Kemi Badenoch urged him to "change course" in order to tackle energy costs.

However Sir Keir described the opposition leader as a "climate defeatist", saying the Government's priority was to "put our finances back in order after the last government lost control".

New local figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show that 11.6 per cent of households in Wigan were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2023 – which is the equivalent of 17,051 homes in the area.

A household is considered to be in fuel poverty if their home has a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income after housing and fuel costs is below the poverty line.

Changes to this metric are currently being consulted on as the Government reviews its Fuel Poverty Sustainable Warmth strategy.

The End Fuel Poverty Coalition said that the current figures are seen as an underestimate.

The statistics show the West Midlands (16.7 per cent) and Yorkshire and The Humber (14.7 per cent) had the highest rate of households in fuel poverty in 2023.

Meanwhile, London (9.3 per cent), the South East (9.7 per cent) and the South West (9.7 per cent) had the lowest rate.

The proportion of homes in fuel poverty in the North West stood at 12.1 per cent.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said that the "postcode lottery" is influenced by many factors, including the type of houses common in areas, regional differences in energy costs, and the number of energy efficiency improvements delivered.

He said: "The Government's promised Warm Homes Plan needs to ensure that we examine the data and adopt a 'worst first' approach to tackling fuel poverty – looking at the areas and households most in need of help to be prioritised for energy efficiency upgrades."

He raised concerns over recent reports suggesting that the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is now looking to make cuts to Labour's manifesto commitment to double spending efforts to upgrade homes, adding that it would have "long-term consequences".

"Helping people improve the energy efficiency of their homes is one of the central ways the Government can help households in fuel poverty and bring down energy bills for good," he said.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: "The energy shocks of recent years have shown the need to go further and faster to upgrade British homes, making them warmer and more efficient, while bringing down bills.

"Up to 300,000 households will benefit from upgrades through our Warm Homes Plan this year, rolling out measures like insulation, double glazing, solar and heat pumps.

"Last year’s initial settlement of £3.4bn was a first step – and puts us on a pathway to fixing leaky homes and saving families money."