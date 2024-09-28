Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 4,000 elderly people in Wigan who are eligible for pension credit are being urged to make their claim.

More than £5.2m has been successfully claimed recently by pensioners which means they will qualify for the winter fuel allowance.

This follows the controversial move by chancellor Rachel Reeves’s controversial move to means test the benefit.

Wigan’s portfolio holder for housing and welfare Coun Susan Gambles told the latest full council meeting that millions had been claimed following the authority’s campaign to get pensioners to claim what they are entitled to.

“We want to make sure that people aren’t relying on one off loans and that they know what’s coming into their households on a regular and consistent basis,” she said.

“People are sceptical [about claiming pension credit] but it’s more than £5m now and it’s getting bigger and bigger.

“That’s a lot of money, but there is a lot more that can be brought into the borough.

"Getting money into people’s pockets in this borough is really important.”

A successful claim for pension credit means people may also be entitled to other benefits, like housing benefit, if they rent the property they live in; the winter fuel payment; support with mortgage interest if they own a property; a council tax discount; free TV licences for people aged above 75; help with dental treatment, glasses and transport costs for hospital appointments and help with heating costs through the warm home discount scheme.

Meanwhile, Wigan Council is hosting “income maximisation” drop-in events across the borough to ensure people are getting the support they need.

There will be special advisers on hand to listen to people’s circumstances, complete benefit checks, and to support them through the claims process.

Information on the times and locations of these events are available online at www.wigan.gov.uk/helptoclaim.

And Wigan Council has also resolved to write to the Government following the announcement that the winter fuel allowance would be means tested asking for the cut-off threshold to be raised.

At the recently-ended Labour Party conference in Liverpool delegates backed a union motion calling for the cut to the winter fuel allowance to be reversed, although the vote is not binding on the Government and ministers have made it clear the policy will not be changed.