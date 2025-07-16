Wigan-Based Armstrong Nield Raises £21,000 for The Brick at Annual Charity Football Tournament

In June, Manchester City’s training ground played host to more than just football for a powerful show of community spirit as Wigan-based engineering recruitment firm Armstrong Nield hosted its third annual charity football tournament. The event aimed to raise at least £10,000 for The Brick, a Wigan and Leigh charity dedicated to supporting people facing homelessness, poverty, or crisis.

Armstrong Nield, founded eight years ago by Carl Nield, has built a strong reputation supplying skilled engineers to companies across the automation industry. The company’s annual football tournament began as a fun way to bring together industry partners but has since grown into something much bigger. This year, the tournament featured 16 teams, including major players like Amazon, B&M, and others from the engineering and manufacturing sectors.

"I would like to say how proud I am that we’ve been able to raise over £50,000 for local charities since we started hosting this event only three years ago, £21,000 of that going to The Brick this year, which I’m told is one of the highest totals raised by a local business." said Carl Nield.

"The work that The Brick does in our community is absolutely vital, and it’s important for us to play a small part in helping them do that. We’re all in a very fortunate position to be able to come together and do this. I feel like we all have a responsibility to help out other people wherever we can. The fact that we can do this just by getting together to have some fun playing football and raise the sort of funds that we can just by doing this is amazing."

Carl also thanked all the teams who are his clients and friends that support this event and their chosen charities. Some of the teams have attended every year so far and continue to give their support and commitment to coming year after year. This year, Armstrong Nield hosted its first international team, Elten Logistics Systems, which flew all the way from the Netherlands on the Friday to take part.

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick, expressed her gratitude, saying, "We’re extremely grateful to Carl and all the hard work he’s put into this. This amount of cash will make a huge difference to our charity. The support from Armstrong Nield and the community is invaluable in helping us continue our mission."

"We’re going to continue to strive to make the event bigger and better every year and hope to beat year on year the amount that we can donate to The Brick. Our next event will be hosted again at Manchester City’s training ground in the summer of 2026," Carl added.

For more information about The Brick, visit www.thebrick.org.uk , and to find out more about Armstrong Nield, visit www.armstrongnield.co.uk