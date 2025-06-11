Wigan Business Awards Name ‘In Memory of Baby G’ as Official Charity for 2025

The Wigan Business Awards have proudly announced that In Memory of Baby G, a heartfelt fundraising campaign in aid of Three Wishes Charity, will be the official charity partner for the 2025 ceremony.

Led by local couple Rebecca and Graham Hurst, the campaign honours the memory of their son, Graham Robert, who was born sleeping on 13th March 2015.

Over the last decade, the couple has raised more than £100,000 for Wigan Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit (NNU), helping fund life-saving equipment that gives other babies the chance to come home.

Now, as they mark the tenth anniversary of their son’s passing, the Hurst family and their friends are aiming to raise another £10,000 in 2025.

Image shows L-R Graham Hurst, Mike Snape, Jo Leigh, Nichola Howard and Stuart Howard

The Wigan Business Awards will support this goal through pre-event fundraising, a GoFundMe campaign, and donation drives on the night itself.

“Supporting In Memory of Baby G felt deeply personal,” said Nichola Howard, Managing Director of Launch NW and organiser of the Wigan Business Awards.

“My own son was born eight weeks prematurely and spent time in SCBU. It was frightening enough having him in special care, I can’t imagine the pain of not bringing your baby home. What Rebecca and Graham are doing is an act of courage and compassion, and we’re honoured to support them.”

The campaign will raise funds under the umbrella of Three Wishes, the official charity of Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Reg. Charity No. 1048659).

Donations help improve patient care through the purchase of medical equipment, enhanced facilities, and additional staff training.

This year’s fundraising efforts were also inspired by the connection between Graham Hurst and the business community.

Graham is one of the directors of GHE Electrical, Fire and Security, a company sponsoring the Community Champion award at the 2025 Wigan Business Awards.

“It means a lot to be recognised in this way,” said Graham. “This campaign is a tribute to our son and a way to help other families avoid the grief we’ve experienced. We’re so grateful to everyone who’s chosen to walk this journey with us.”

How You Can Help

Supporters can donate via the official Wigan Business Awards In Memory of Baby G GoFundMe page.

Every penny raised will go toward essential equipment for Wigan’s NNU, giving vulnerable babies the best possible start in life.

To learn more, visit www.wiganbusinessawards.co.uk or follow @WiganBusinessAwards on social media for updates.