Wigan Charities have until February 7 to apply for share of £100,000

Vernon Building Society has £100,000 ready to give away to local charities in Wigan and is urging charities to apply before the Friday 7th February deadline.

The Vernon has a long history of giving back to its local community. Over the past 13 years it has donated £138,391 to support its community through its long-running Community Stars initiative, sponsorship of local events and the new Vernon Charitable Foundation, which was launched to celebrate the Vernon’s Centenary year in March 2024.

“Our Charitable Foundation funding application is now open, and we’re eager to hear from local charities from Wigan that may be eligible to receive grants of up to £5,000. We’re specifically eager to support the relief of poverty and community development,” said Darren Ditchburn, new CEO at Vernon Building Society.

“We have a strong tradition of supporting local causes, from local foster carers, hospices and mountain rescue to amateur boxing clubs, food banks and community cafes and we know this is an aspect of being a Mutual that our Members really value. It’s one of the many ways we’re committed to making our local community better.” says Darren.

Three local charities across Greater Manchester receive grants from Vernon Building Society

Vernon Building Society has five pillars which help support the local community: the new Vernon Charitable Foundation gives grants up to £5,000 for registered charities; Community Stars for smaller grants of up to £2000 to grassroot organisations and social enterprises; staff volunteering days; sponsoring community events and investment in financial education delivered with WizeUp.

Vernon Charitable Foundation launched in January 2024 and marks a step change in the Vernon’s charitable giving through larger scale donations to registered local charities. It is one of the many ways the Vernon has created a legacy in its Centenary year (2024-2025), alongside a commitment to plant 100 new trees in Greater Manchester and increase its volunteering impact from the Vernon’s 98 employees.

In 2024, colleagues volunteered 563 hours supporting a variety of local causes, from helping to refurbish Jump Space, a specialist recreation centre providing trampoline rebound therapy to the disabled, and supporting with sorting and packing Christmas presents for the Mission Christmas gift appeal.

Vernon Building Society has a rich history of sponsoring local events, including the Bramhall Duck Race, Together Trust Festival, Marple Carnival and Stockport Pride. It invested more than £22,000 last year in sponsoring community events. One of the Vernon’s longstanding sponsorships is of Poynton Brass Band. Without Vernon Building Society’s sponsorship, the band would not be able to continue.

Vernon Building Society has a long history of supporting its local community

In 2024 Vernon Building Society gave £12,000 to 40 different grass roots organisations and social enterprises as part of its Community Stars programme, including £650 to Samaritans of Stockport and District, £500 to Arts for Recovery in the Community (ARC) and £500 to The Cherry Tree Project.

Darren continues: “We’re committed to our community and want to see our Members and local residents thrive. We do this by helping them to own their home and grow their savings and by offering friendly and accessible high street branches where Members can manage their money with ease.

“As a mutual, we invest our profits back into the Society, which enables us to support local charities and community groups by providing our time and skills to help sustain their valuable initiatives, along with funding and sponsorships to provide them with financial sustainability. We believe that together, we’re greater.”

Grant applications need to be submitted by 4pm on Friday 7th February 2025 via https://www.thevernon.co.uk/charitable-foundation/. All successful applications will be notified within four weeks.