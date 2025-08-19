Wigan Pub set to hold 3 day charity beer festival
The annual event will see live music outdoors all day every day performed by 20 different bands and local musicians who all give their time to raise money for Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
Festival-goers will be encouraged to buy raffle tickets to win prizes such as 43" smart TVs, £100 cash, bottle hampers etc with all proceeds going to Wigan & Leigh Hospice.
The family friendly event is particularly popular with real ale enthusiats who will be able to enjoy a range of 40 different cask ales and real ciders served from 4 bars. The Crooke Hall Inn team would like to offer their gratitude to all of the musicians and the volunteers who give up their time to support the event.