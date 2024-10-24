Wigan Ukulele Club donate £1000 to Wigan Youth Zone
Members of Wigan Ukulele Club's Ukes in School group played a gig at the Wigan Youth Zone yesterday entertaining around 50 children.
After their performance club chair Paul Swift presented a cheque for one thousand pounds to the Youth Zone CEO Anthony Ashworth-Steen and Partnership Manager David Castle.
The uke club who have existed since 2009, play around 40 gigs each year and all monies that they raise goes to charitable causes.
You can see them perform next at the Lancashire Mining Museum Firework display at Astley Green Colliery site on November 2nd. They are also playing a 12 hour Ukulele Marathon collecting for Children In Need at Asda Robin Park from 9am to 9pm on Friday 15th November