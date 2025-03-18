Wigan Youth Zone Annual Ball Raises Over £60,000 to Support Vital Wellbeing Services

The Youth Zone has positively impacted the lives of over 35,000 young people, providing opportunities, guidance, and a safe space for personal growth. With an outstanding social value of 13, meaning that every £1 invested in Wigan Youth Zone generates at least £13 in positive impact for the community.

The evening, hosted by Chris Milo, was a resounding success. Guests were treated to performances from talented young people, including a Stars in Your Eyes-style competition, where three finalists showcased their vocal talents while sharing how the Youth Zone has shaped their lives.

One of the highlights of the night was a heartfelt speech from alumni member Courtney, who spoke about the importance of the Youth Zone’s wellbeing service and how it changed her life:

“It’s a provision that literally changed my life.”

“I struggled with depression and anxiety, that was really scary to go through as a child, I didn’t feel like I had anywhere to go – so I ended up going to Wigan Youth Zone.”

“Wigan Youth Zone provides hope and opportunity for young people across the borough, especially at the darkest of times. The youth workers will always go above and beyond to make sure that young people are heard, understood, and supported through emotions that they may not know how to handle on their own.”

Fundraising on the night took place through an online auction, a lively “noisy” auction, and a raffle, all contributing to the total raised. Every penny will go towards sustaining the Youth Zone’s wellbeing service, ensuring that young people continue to have access to vital support.

Wigan Youth Zone is open seven days a week, offering up to 20 activities every evening. It provides a space where young people can channel their creativity and energy into activities they love, while also developing the life skills, confidence, and independence that will benefit the community for generations to come.

For more information about Wigan Youth Zone and how to support its work, visit https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/ or contact [email protected].

