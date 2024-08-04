This week we are flipping the coin and looking at the town’s least expensive streets.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Wigan postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include Crompton House (WN1) (where four properties sold for an average of £47,737), Newton Close (WN1) (where eight properties sold for an average of £51,806) and Derby House (WN1) (where three properties sold for an average of £61,666).

Only the streets that had three or more sales were ranked.

2 . Crompton House, Crompton Street, Scholes Four properties sold for an average of £47,737 Photo: street view Photo Sales

3 . Newton Close, Swinley, Wigan Eight properties sold for an average of £51,806 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Derby House, Scholes, Wigan Three properties sold for an average of £61,666 Photo: street view Photo Sales