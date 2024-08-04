This week we are flipping the coin and looking at the town’s least expensive streets.
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Wigan postcodes.
Some of the cheapest streets include Crompton House (WN1) (where four properties sold for an average of £47,737), Newton Close (WN1) (where eight properties sold for an average of £51,806) and Derby House (WN1) (where three properties sold for an average of £61,666).
Only the streets that had three or more sales were ranked.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.