Wigan’s least expensive streets according to house prices

By Alan Weston
Published 4th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Last week we took a look at some of Wigan’s most expensive streets, where houses could regularly command asking prices of £500,000 or more.

This week we are flipping the coin and looking at the town’s least expensive streets.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Wigan postcodes.

Some of the cheapest streets include Crompton House (WN1) (where four properties sold for an average of £47,737), Newton Close (WN1) (where eight properties sold for an average of £51,806) and Derby House (WN1) (where three properties sold for an average of £61,666).

Only the streets that had three or more sales were ranked.

The list of the least expensive streets in Wigan was compiled from sold house price data

1. wwig-02-08-24-least expensive11-NW1 upload.jpg

The list of the least expensive streets in Wigan was compiled from sold house price data Photo: collage

Photo Sales
Four properties sold for an average of £47,737

2. Crompton House, Crompton Street, Scholes

Four properties sold for an average of £47,737 Photo: street view

Photo Sales
Eight properties sold for an average of £51,806

3. Newton Close, Swinley, Wigan

Eight properties sold for an average of £51,806 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Three properties sold for an average of £61,666

4. Derby House, Scholes, Wigan

Three properties sold for an average of £61,666 Photo: street view

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice