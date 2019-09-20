New Wigan eatery in the pipeline

A new eatery is heading for a Wigan village when a former takeaway reopens following refurbishment.

In Good Taste, a popular pizza and kebab house in High Street, Standish, has told its customers to get ready for a new experience when it re-opens following renovation works.

Huge banners posted in the windows of the closed premises say: “Dear customers, we are closed for refurbishment.

“However, we are coming back soon! Get ready for the big change!”

Business owner Kaywan Shirpour has submitted several licensing revisions to the town hall, including blueprints for seating both inside and outside, a seated bar area and a renovated kitchen which includes a pizza oven and a walk-in fridge.

An application has been lodged to sell alcohol from 10am to 11pm between Monday and Thursday, and until midnight from Friday to Sunday. Permission has also been sought for the consumption of alcohol on the premises.

Bosses have also applied for structural changes to the layout of the building to include an outdoor seating area.

A reduction to the eatery’s Late Night Refreshment hours have also been put forward, suggesting an earlier closing time more in keeping with a restaurant’s opening hours.

The changes do not require planning permission due to there only being modifications to the business rather than a change of use.

Once open, the new eatery will be within walking distance of several popular venues across Standish, giving locals plenty of dining options.

It will be nestled right next door to La Mama, an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar.

And just a stone’s throw away from other High Street establishments such as Mrs Lyon’s Tea Room, Fifteen’s at Standish and the popular Thai outlet Siam House which is tucked away in nearby Church Street.

And popular Manchester restaurant and bar chain Albert’s made the village home to its fourth establishment.

Albert’s opened to much fanfare in July, in the former Beeches Hotel after a major revamp.

The 19th century building, in School Street, had been closed to the public for more than two years, after the hotel closed suddenly and in mysterious circumstances.