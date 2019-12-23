Nine things you could do in Wigan in the 1980s that you can't any more

This 2020 vision of a past era will doubtless conjure a mixture of fond nostalgia and realisation that some things do change for the better ...
View more
As we enter a new decade and look forward to further advances in technology, changes in fashion and further transformations to our economy, landscape, politics and social habits, we thought we might cast our minds back four decades to things that you could do or see in Wigan in the 1980s that you can’t now.
This 2020 vision of a past era will doubtless conjure a mixture of fond nostalgia and realisation that some things do change for the better ...