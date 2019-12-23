The Way We Were

Nine things you could do in Wigan in the 1980s that you can't any more

As we enter a new decade and look forward to further advances in technology, changes in fashion and further transformations to our economy, landscape, politics and social habits, we thought we might cast our minds back four decades to things that you could do or see in Wigan in the 1980s that you can’t now.

This 2020 vision of a past era will doubtless conjure a mixture of fond nostalgia and realisation that some things do change for the better ...

Enjoy the last couple of all-nighters at Wigan Casino. The mega-popular venue closed for good on December 6, 1981
Enjoy the last couple of all-nighters at Wigan Casino. The mega-popular venue closed for good on December 6, 1981
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Watch films like Back To The Future and Gremlins at the old Ritz (formerly the ABC) Cinema on Station Road
Watch films like Back To The Future and Gremlins at the old Ritz (formerly the ABC) Cinema on Station Road
ma
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Visit Haigh Zoo. One of the council-owned stately home's biggest attractions back then. It closed down in the 1990s
Visit Haigh Zoo. One of the council-owned stately home's biggest attractions back then. It closed down in the 1990s
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
NOT visit Wigan Flashes. Back in the 80s these lakes formed by mining subsidence presented a grim, grey dystopian landscape. Not so today.
NOT visit Wigan Flashes. Back in the 80s these lakes formed by mining subsidence presented a grim, grey dystopian landscape. Not so today.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3