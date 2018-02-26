RETRO GALLERY: The last days of Central Park

It’s hard to believe it has been 18 years since Wigan fans made their final pilgrimage to Central Park to watch their side in action.

On September 5, 1999, Wigan beat St Helens 28-20 in the last match to take place at the ground with a double from Jason Robinson and tries from Denis Betts, Gary Connolly and Paul Johnson making up the Warriors’ tally.

Central Park had been Wigan’s home since September 1902, and hosted finals, international Test matches and saw some of rugby league’s best players perform there.

Demolition began in the days after the full-time hooter sounded for the last time, with Wigan moving to the then-named JJB Stadium.

They played their first match there against Castleford on September 19, 1999, while the old Central Park made way for a Tesco superstore.