Cycling tournament in Mesnes Park in 1984

RETRO GALLERY: Wigan and Wiganers from yesteryear

We've delved into our picture archives once again to bring you some fine pictures of Wigan and Wiganers through the decades.

Do you recognise anyone on any of our pictures?

Youngsters excited as they attend the opening day at their brand new school, St Nathaniel's CP Platt Bridge, in 1970

1. Jumping for joy

Members of Willpower Theatre group rehearse their production of the play Hair Styles in 1984

2. Hair today, gone tomorrow

Olympic medalist June Croft with fellow members of Wigan Wasps swimming club in 1984

3. In the swim

Ashton Ladies bowls team in 1987

4. Bowled over

