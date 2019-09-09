Online shopping from bed is a growing habit, research suggests

Night time online shopping has increased by nearly a quarter in the past year, according to John Lewis Finance.

Data from the John Lewis Partnership Card - a rewards credit card - showed a 23% increase in the amount spent between midnight and 6am in 2018 compared with 2017.

Women are particularly in the habit of shopping from under the comfort of their duvet, accounting for two-thirds (66%) of night time customer purchases.

But men spend slightly more in the night - at £37 typically compared with £34 for women.

Holidays are popular night time purchases, as are goods from general retailers and supermarkets, according to the research.

Shoppers buying flights or holiday accommodation in the middle of the night spend an average of £529.

Mike Jackson, partner and director of financial services at John Lewis and Partners, said: "Our research suggests shopping is now a 24-hour activity.

"More customers are shopping on their smartphones and tablet computers and it would appear many are using this technology to shop from the comfort of their own beds."

Separate analysis of customers' online searches found many are shopping for sofa beds and headphones in the middle of the night - perhaps trying to escape snoring partners.

The 10 most popular searches between midnight and 6am on Johnlewis.com include duvet covers, sofas and sofa beds, beds and headphones.

Here are the 10 most popular night-time searches on Johnlewis.com:

1. Duvet covers

2. Televisions

3. Laptops

4. Mobile phones

5. Fridge freezers

6. Headphones

7. Sofas/Sofa beds

8. Wallpaper

9. Beds

10. Cameras