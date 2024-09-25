Half a century ago: Wigan people and places in 1974
Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a selection of photographs from our archives of Wiganers and Wigan scenes, taken by our photographer Frank Orrell 50 year ago in 1974.
1. 1974
City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1974
The demolition of the 200 feet high Mosley Common winding tower at Boothstown on Saturday 26th of January 1974. The pit had closed down in 1968. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1974
Ted Hulme and Bill Fletcher stroll past the Alms Houses just off Hall Lane and Wigan Lane in October 1974. The houses were built in 1772 as cottages for the poor. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1974
Evelyn Melling on her doorstep and next door her grandchildren, Adrian and Lorraine, in Coppull Lane, Swinley, in December 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell
