IN PICTURES: Breastfeeding Together sponsored walk

LifestyleBreastfeeding Together hold a sponsored walk from Haigh Hall around Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan. IN PICTURES: Breastfeeding Together sponsored walkBreastfeeding Together held a sponsored walk from Haigh Hall around Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan, to raise £750, to fund 50 home visits to mums in the Wigan borough.By Michelle AdamsonFriday, 27th August 2021, 8:01 amUpdated Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:02 am Sponsored walk 1. . Photo Sales2. Vikki Davies with daughter Alice, nine. Photo Sales3. . Photo Sales4. Lucy Wilson with daughter Grace, three. Photo SalesNext Page Page 1 of 3