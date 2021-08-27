IN PICTURES: Breastfeeding Together sponsored walk

Breastfeeding Together hold a sponsored walk from Haigh Hall around Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan.

Breastfeeding Together held a sponsored walk from Haigh Hall around Haigh Woodland Park, Wigan, to raise £750, to fund 50 home visits to mums in the Wigan borough.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 27th August 2021, 8:01 am
Vikki Davies with daughter Alice, nine.

Lucy Wilson with daughter Grace, three.

