IN PICTURES: Open Garden Day at Wigan and Leigh Hospice
Our photographer Dan Martino captured the spirit of the Open Garden Day event at Wigan and Leigh Hospice, as the award-winning green space was opened to the public at the weekend, part of the National Open Garden Scheme.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 10:07 am
The National Open Gardens Scheme is an initiative which sees private gardens opening for charity every year. One of the main beneficiaries of the scheme is Hospice UK, the national membership organisation which supports the work of hospices across the country.
