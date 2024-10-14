The Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and RHS Green Memorial Garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson, attended by members of the community, councillors and pupils from local schools, who placed decorated pebbles and flowers in the garden. Pupils from St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School also designed and chose the flowers for the commemorative space, which is to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.