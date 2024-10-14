Official opening ceremony for new Wigan Holocaust memorial garden

By Michelle Adamson
Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:30 BST
A ceremony to officially open a Holocaust memorial garden at Stubshaw Cross recreation area has taken place.

The Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and RHS Green Memorial Garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson, attended by members of the community, councillors and pupils from local schools, who placed decorated pebbles and flowers in the garden. Pupils from St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School also designed and chose the flowers for the commemorative space, which is to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

The Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) and RHS Green Memorial Garden was officially opened by the Mayor of Wigan Coun Debbie Parkinson, attended by members of the community, councillors and pupils from local schools, who placed decorated pebbles and flowers in the garden.

