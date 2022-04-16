The 80s On The Farm music event will be held at Thompson House Equestrian Centre in Standish on Saturday, July 2, offering a day filled with live performances and DJ sets.

Gates will open at 3pm for the family-friendly event hosted by 80s music radio DJ Kevin Gurney and DJ Travis Hesford, who will get the crowd warmed up.

Headliners Tight Fit will be performing live at the event, with Owen Paul also in the line-up.

Martin Degville

For fans of Duran Duran, there will be well-known tribute band Duran Duranish.

Also on the bill will be Sigue Sigue Sputnik’s Martin Degville and singer Maggie K De'monde, from Scarlet Fantastic and Swan’s Way.

DJ Kevin Gurney, said: “We thought we’d do it all again this year but with some actual bands performing too.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing Sigue Sigue Sputnik perform live as Martin Degville is quite a fabulous visual character with all the masks, wigs the feathers and also, Owen Paul.

"He’ll play a hit that he had back in 1986 which was one of my favourite songs as a teenager growing up, I used to play it on my Sony Walkman.

“We’ve got some great acts lined up including Duran Duranish, who were chosen for my producer of my radio show and friend Graham, who unfortunately passed away on Boxing Day so sadly he won’t be there to see them.

"We've also got a collection going for both Wigan Rotary Club and for the British Heart Foundation, which was Graham’s chosen charity.”

Owen Paul

The 80s On the Farm festival will be in its second year and it is hoped it will become an annual event, expanding through the music decades of the 1990s and 2000s to cater to more tastes.

There will also be a fun fair on the site, food and drink stalls and a licensed bar.

Mr Gurney said: “It’s going to be a great, family-friendly day filled with brilliant 80s tunes.

"Feel free to come dressed up in your best 80s outfits!”

Tight Fit