Heartbroken friends have paid tribute to a Wigan man whose love of wildlife was an inspiration to thousands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Bretherton was just 57 when he died from pneumonia and heart problems at Wigan Infirmary on Saturday July 27.

His passing came as a complete shock to loved ones who had already been making plans with him once he came out of hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave founded the Wigan Wildlife and Nature Facebook page 10 years ago which has almost 5,000 members and not only shares news and pictures about local wildlife but was used to tip Dave off about animals in distress which he would then try to aid, whether they be stricken birds or abandoned dogs.

Dave Bretherton with a rescued swan on the canal at Worsley Mesnes

Many were the animals he took back to his home in Worsley Mesnes in order to nurse them back to health. And through his involvement with the British Trust for Ornithology he would rescue swans (particularly those entangled in carelessly discarded fishing lines).

He was ably helped by his partner Steph, who herself has learning difficulties and is said to be devastated by her loss.

A Just Giving page has been set up by friend and fellow WWN member David Boardman to help pay for Dave’s funeral and related expenses. A target of £5,000 has been set with more than £1,000 already reached. A date for the funeral has yet to be set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Bretherton with one of the many rescue dogs he adopted

David said: “He was an absolute diamond: man who cared deeply about wildlife and helped it whichever way he could. I remember him hand-raising small birds he had found and him carrying two injured swans home with him – one under each arm – in order to nurse them back to good health. And he had so many dogs, many of them rescues.

"Dave did not have the easiest of lives – not least because he was type 1 diabetic – but he was one of life’s really good people. He and Steph were devoted to each other and he was also very helpful to me. I am disabled and he would periodically come round to do my garden. We had been talking about him helping out again after he was discharged from hospital but, tragically, it was never to be.”

Latics fan Dave had been admitted to Wigan Infirmary at the end of June with chest and abdominal pains, Steph having called an ambulance when he played them down.

He underwent a battery of tests and was told that he might need a heart valve replacement. Then it was discovered that he had gallstones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Bretherton with his beloved partner Steph

Dave was diagnosed with Covid and other infections which prevented immediate surgery for either of his other problems but David says that the doctors had been very upbeat about his prospects and so it came as a complete shock when he suddenly passed away.

Friend Karen Watts said: “It is so sad that Dave has gone. He had a passion for wildlife and helping animals and birds in distress. No job was too small for him.”

Karen is planning on holding a sponsored walk to help boost the funeral fund. Details have yet to be finalised but will be announced on the Wigan Wildlife and Nature Facebook page.