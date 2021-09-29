Walking football for women in Wigan hitting the target

Women taking part in walking football at Winstanley Warriors

Weekly walking football sessions are really taking off thanks to a growing partnership between Women Warriors FC and Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

Based at Winstanley Warriors FC on Friday afternoons, the sessions provide women aged 16 and above with the chance to improve skills, play small sided games and socialise with like-minded people.

Working together as part of the borough’s Euro 2022 legacy project, staff from Community Trust’s Women’s Recreational Football programme have been helping develop coaches.

Coach Paula Johnson said: “We started the sessions in May this year as we saw there was a men’s walking football session running but not one for women

“We get between 15 to 18 women turning up each week and there is a huge impact we can make from these sessions through the social element of not just playing football but also having that connection with other women.”

Lesley Maher, who attends the sessions, said: “I’ve been coming for a little bit of exercise, to meet new people and to get out and about.

“They have been brilliant, the games are great and they are such a friendly bunch of ladies. I love the matches and of course scoring goals!”

Ahead of next year’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Championships, of which Wigan and Leigh are one of nine host venues, the Trust has been supporting the borough’s legacy project to provide further opportunities for women and girls to take part in the sport.