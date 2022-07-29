Wigan borough parks with Green Flag status: Here's a gallery of pictures to celebrate their elegance, people and events

As parks across the borough have maintained their Green Flag status, we look back in pictures at what makes them special.

By Sian Jones
Friday, 29th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Alexandra Park in Wigan, Jubilee Park in Ashton, Pennington Hall Park in Leigh and Mesnes Park have all been awarded the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Colliers Corner in Atherton also retains its Community Award.

Here’s a picture gallery celebrating their meaning to the community, people and events.

If you missed the story you can read it again here: Wigan borough parks keep their prestigious Green Flag status

1. Green Flag Awards

Wigan's Mesnes Park has retained its Green Flag

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales

2. Colliers Corner

Flashback: The former Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, pictured with The Bridges Community group volunteers, who maintain Colliers Corner garden, off Lovers Lane, Howe Bridge, which has once again been awarded The Green Flag.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

3. Green Flag Awards

Jubilee Park in Ashton has again been awarded the Green flag

Photo: Dave Green

Photo Sales

4. Alexandra Park

Flashback: The former Mayor of Wigan Coun Ron Conway raises the prestigious Green Flag awarded to Alexandra Park surrounded by Wigan Council staff and members of Friends of Alexandra Park in 2016

Photo: MA

Photo Sales
WiganAshtonLeigh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3