Alexandra Park in Wigan, Jubilee Park in Ashton, Pennington Hall Park in Leigh and Mesnes Park have all been awarded the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.
Colliers Corner in Atherton also retains its Community Award.
Here’s a picture gallery celebrating their meaning to the community, people and events.
Wigan's Mesnes Park has retained its Green Flag
Flashback: The former Mayor of Wigan Coun Yvonne Klieve, pictured with The Bridges Community group volunteers, who maintain Colliers Corner garden, off Lovers Lane, Howe Bridge, which has once again been awarded The Green Flag.
Jubilee Park in Ashton has again been awarded the Green flag
4. Alexandra Park
Flashback: The former Mayor of Wigan Coun Ron Conway raises the prestigious Green Flag awarded to Alexandra Park surrounded by Wigan Council staff and members of Friends of Alexandra Park in 2016
