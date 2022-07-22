The Martland Mill-based company has gone into partnership with TentBox with the aim of delivering 80 of its products across the UK each week.

TentBox bosses say they chose their new logisitcs partners because of the diary booking system that it has in place which allows customers to book the time and date that suits them best.

TentBox was established in 2015 and is a British-based roof top tent business that provide tents with the ability to be constructed on the top of a vehicle.

An example of a TentBox product set-up

The company says that its products enable campers to create “spontaneous memories with a minimal amount of fuss” as the tents can be set up in as little as 30 seconds, allowing families to better enjoy their adventures and connect with nature without the added stress and complications of setting up a conventional tent.

Company chiefs say that due to their being high value items, it was vital that their products were in good hands while in possession of the courier and so they chose Arrow XL due to their “outstanding customer service and admirable ethos throughout the business.”

Neill Shurville, head of operations at TentBox, added: “It’s a lifestyle that we’re selling at TentBox so it was really important to us that our delivery partner understood our products and could answer any of our customers questions with confidence and authority.