Wigan people and places on film in 1974

By Michelle Adamson
Published 17th Jul 2025, 04:55 BST
More than half a century has elapsed since these wonderful pictures were taken for the Wigan Observer in 1974.

They all feature either local people or places. We hope you enjoy them.

City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang.

1. 1974

City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Tex Kincaid, a real mean hombre - cowboy from Golborne.

2. 1974

Tex Kincaid, a real mean hombre - cowboy from Golborne. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ted Hulme and Bill Fletcher stroll past the Alms Houses just off Hall Lane and Wigan Lane in October 1974. The houses were built in 1772 as cottages for the poor.

3. 1974

Ted Hulme and Bill Fletcher stroll past the Alms Houses just off Hall Lane and Wigan Lane in October 1974. The houses were built in 1772 as cottages for the poor. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974.

4. 1974

Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice