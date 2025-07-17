They all feature either local people or places. We hope you enjoy them.
1. 1974
City Road resident Lizzie Ashcroft with dogs Chunky and Chang. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. 1974
Tex Kincaid, a real mean hombre - cowboy from Golborne. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1974
Ted Hulme and Bill Fletcher stroll past the Alms Houses just off Hall Lane and Wigan Lane in October 1974. The houses were built in 1772 as cottages for the poor. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1974
Ladies hard at work on sewing machines at Coops in Dorning Street in March 1974. Photo: Frank Orrell
